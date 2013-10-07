Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Consumer Motion Sensor Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Consumer Motion Sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 15 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for smartphones and tablets. The Global Consumer Motion Sensor market has also been witnessing the emergence of motion sensor applications for interactive TV. However; the fluctuating global economy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Consumer Motion Sensor Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region, North America, and ROW; it also covers the Global Consumer Motion Sensor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corp., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, InvenSense Inc., and STMicroelectronics N.V.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Epson Toyocom Corp., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Kionix Inc., and Memsic Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corp., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, InvenSense Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Epson Toyocom Corp., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Kionix Inc., and Memsic Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143448/global-consumer-motion-sensor-market-2012-2016.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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