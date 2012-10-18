"Global Consumer Trends and Key Consumer Targets in Alcoholic Beverages" Published

New Beverages research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Product Synopsis
This report offers comprehensive analysis of consumer's Alcoholic Beverage drinking habits, allowing marketers to understand people's consumption patterns like never before. By accurately determining consumption by different groups, and the key trends motivating their consumption, the report offers unique opportunities to effectively target Alcoholic Beverage consumers across 10 core countries.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
Limited volume growth in traditional markets means many Alcoholic Beverage marketers are looking to the BRIC region for growth. In order to achieve this they need to be able to understand who the key consumer groups are and what motivates them. There are clear differences between consumers in the BRIC and Non-BRIC regions, making it crucial to understand how the marketing landscape varies in detail.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The single most important demographic group for alcohol consumption is Older Consumers, reflecting their dominance of Wine consumption and their strong position in the Spirits market. Demographic trends in the Non-BRIC region and China means the Older Consumers age group will grow in importance. In contrast Young Adults are the most important age group in the Beer, Cider and FABs market. Beer is a popular drink for Young Adults in India, China and Brazil, whose large young populations will drive high volume growth, though Young Adults in Beer's traditional markets are beginning to expand their horizons and volume consumption is under pressure. Indulgence is the key consumer trend across most markets; however, traditional consumers of Beer are exploring new drinks with which to treat themselves.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Indulgence is the most important consumer trend across Alcoholic Beverage markets, and consumers are increasingly treating themselves with alcoholic beverages other than Beer or traditional Spirits, such as Cider, FABs, and Wine. In contrast, in the BRIC region young consumers are turning to Beer and drinking fewer Specialty Spirits, highlighting a divergence in global drinking patterns.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The analysis provided is unique in the market as it tracks drinking behavior through to its actual impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique analysis of the market, driven by extensive survey-based data on consumer trends and groups, which is integrated with market data. This allows marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Features and Benefits
Unique integration of over 20,000 survey responses and market data provides market sizing consumption by key consumer groups, both by age and by gender, quantifying the value of key consumer groups by country.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Buckler, Bulmers, Diageo, Eve, Guinness, Jack Daniels, John Smith's, Magners, Shui Jing Fang, Strongbow, Tetleys, White Lightning
