Global Consumers and Sweeteners Sentiment and Communication - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Global Consumers and Sweeteners Sentiment and Communication" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the consumers' perceptions towards sweeteners. The analysis is based on consumer interviews as well as analysing social media and traditional media activities. This report gives an understanding of impact on communication strategies from industry and science to consumers, as well as the information level amongst consumers in relation to health and non-caloric sweeteners.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
To provide a comprehensive insight on the media coverage of widely used sweeteners and to characterize the consumers' sentiment and preference. To identify the key trends that will drive growth in sweeteners choices in the coming years
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Between January and July 2013, the number of articles gathered by social media tracking system Attentio is 26,788.More than half of all sweetener discussions in the media relates to Stevia (58%), in contrast to Aspartame (28%) or Sucralose (14%).
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Recent market changes are driven by changing consumer taste, healthier lifestyle and increasing health conditions requiring a low sugar diet.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This panel report brings together consumers' sentiment and social media trends on sweeteners. This continually maintains the stakeholders' interest of the key growth opportunities and investments in the sweeteners sector.
Key Features and Benefits
Social media impact consumers sentiment on non-caloric sweeteners.
Consumer's insights on natural sweeteners.
Industry and scientific media's influences on consumers information.
Regional differences in consumer interest and information level on non-caloric sweeteners.
Key Market Issues
Providing one well cited study about aspartame health risks has revealed conflicting beliefs with different stakeholders. This has showed that: not all consumers are convinced with the research findings, how manufacturers have reacted to the claims, and how influential websites with many readers have interpreted the study.
Sucralose vs the brand Splenda is interpreted differently within the online communities.
Countries such as China, India, Brazil and Mexico, which are subject to high overweight/obesity rates, do not use online media to raise awareness and educate consumers on the relationship of sugar consumption and weight.
Consumers in UK change their sweeteners attitudes within one year.
Key Highlights
It has been identified that Splenda is the most popular within consumers. Although Amino Sweet has been approved for tabletop sweeteners longer than the other brands, it has proven to be unpopular with consumers.
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