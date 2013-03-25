Global Contact Lens Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Contact Lens market to grow at a CAGR of 8.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing prevalence of eye disorders. The Global Contact Lens market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of a product bundling strategy. However, increasing product recalls could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Contact Lens Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Contact Lens market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc., Alcon Inc., CooperVision Inc., and Bausch & Lomb Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Abbott Medical Optics Inc., Nypro Inc., All Pro Intraocular Lens Co. Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Contamac US, Eagle Optics Pvt. Ltd., Essilor International SA, GKB Rx Lens Pvt. Ltd., Hoya Corp., Hydrogel Vision Corp., IRIDEX Corp., Medennium Inc., Nidek Co. Ltd., Polymer Technology Corp., Star Surgical Co., SynergEyes Inc., and Wesley Jessen Visioncare Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



