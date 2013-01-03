Global Containerized Data Center Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Containerized Data Center market to grow at a CAGR of 29.9 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the easy portability of containerized data centers. The Global Containerized Data Center market has also been witnessing the emergence of high-density computing and compact designs. However, the standardization of data center architecture could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Containerized Data Center Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Containerized Data Center market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include AST Modular, Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Silicon Graphics International Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Cisco Systems Inc., Cirrascale Corp., Schneider Electric SA, Emerson Network Power Inc., and Oracle Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Research portfolio in the Data Center series includes reports on SaaS, Cloud Computing, Data Center Infrastructure and Data Center Colocation.



