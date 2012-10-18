Global Content Delivery Networks (CDN) Market (Delivery Technologies, Hardware, Analytics, Monitoring, Encoding, Transparent Caching, DRM, CMS, OVP) - Trends, Geographical Analysis & Worldwide Market Forecasts (2012 - 2017)

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Markets And Markets.



Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) have evolved to overcome the inherent limitations of the Internet in terms of user perceived Quality of Service (QoS) when accessing Web content. A CDN replicates content from the origin server to cache servers, scattered over the globe, in order to deliver content to end-users in a reliable and timely manner from nearby optimal surrogates. Content distribution on the Internet has received considerable research attention. It combines development of high-end computing technologies with high-performance networking infrastructure and distributed replica management techniques. The three components of the CDN architecture are: Content Provider, CDN Provider and End-Users. The Content Delivery Networks (CDN) Market research report covers exclusively in addressing the latest trends, worldwide forecasts, driving forces and application segments.



The report focuses on the latest trends and advancements in CDN solution that provide strategies, process models, and Information Technology (IT) to design, manage and optimize the quality of experience. The report also includes market analysis and forecasts across various CDN types, solutions, service providers, verticals, size of the organization and geographical regions.



MARKETS COVERED



This report segments the Content Delivery Networks market by Type, Solutions, Service Providers, Organization Size, verticals and Geographies. These segments are further sub-segmented into:



On the basis of type:



The market is segmented into two types: Video CDN and Non-video CDN.



On the basis of solutions:



The market is classified on the basis of solutions such as CDN Delivery, CDN Analytics and Monitoring, Encoding & Digital Rights Management (DRM), Transparent Caching, and VMS Content Management System (CMS) & Online Video Providers (OVP).



These solutions are again segmented into:



CDN Delivery: CDN Delivery Technology and CDN delivery Hardware

CDN Analytics and Monitoring: CDN Analytics and CDN Monitoring

Encoding & Digital Rights Management (DRM): Encoding and DRM

VMS Content Management System (CMS) and Online Video Providers (OVP): Video CMS, Video Indexing and Online Video Providers

On the basis of service providers:



The market is segmented on the basis of service providers such as Commercial P2P CDN, Free CDN, Telco CDN and Traditional Commercial CDN.



On the basis of organization size:



The market is classified in Small and Medium Business (SMB) and Large Enterprises on the basis of organization size.



On the basis of verticals:



The market is segmented on the basis of verticals such as Advertising, Media & Entertainment, Gaming, E-commerce, Internet Service Providers (ISP), Mobile Operators, Consumer Electronics, Online Music Retailers, Healthcare, Higher Education, Government and others.



On the basis of geographies:



Geography is classified into North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America.



STAKEHOLDERS



Content Providers

Content Makers

Data Centre Providers

Internet Service Providers (ISP)

Internet Access providers

Internet Backbone Providers

CDN provider

Advertisers

Content Delivery Network report will provide market data, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities), key players, and competitive outlook. It will also provide market tables for covering the sub-segments and micro-markets. In addition, the report also provides 32 company profiles and overview of 23 other key innovators.



