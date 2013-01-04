Global Contract Research Organization Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) market to grow at a CAGR of 10.7 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in outsourcing of R&D activities. The Global Contract Research Organization market has also been witnessing forward and backward integration by vendors. However, the strict government regulations on drug development could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Contract Research Organization Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions and focuses on the US, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, and India; it also covers the outsourcing of R&D services to CROs by global pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical vendors. The services offered by CROs include the development, pre-clinical evaluation, and clinical trials of pharmaceutical products and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Covance Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc., and Quintiles Transnational Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Icon Plc, Kendle Inc., Parexel International, PharmaNet Clinical Services, Piramal Healthcare Ltd, Ricerca Biosciences LLC, Siro Clinpharm, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, and WuXi App Tec.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



