Analysts forecast the Global Control Valve market to grow at a CAGR of 5.86 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing demand for control valves from developing countries. The Global Control Valve Market has also been witnessing an increase in the development and adoption of smart control valves. However, the rise in the cost of raw materials could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Control Valve Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Control Valve market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., MIL Controls Ltd., and Pentair Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG, CIRCOR International Inc., Dorot Control Valves Inc., Instrumentation Ltd., Metso Corp., Nihon KOSO Co. Ltd., Ross Valve Manufacturing Co., Rotork plc, and Suzhou Delan Energy Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

