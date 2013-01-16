Global Convergent Charging Software and Service Market to Grow at a CAGR of 27.3 Percent over the Period 2011-2015: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Convergent Charging Software and Service market to grow at a CAGR of 27.3 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of triple-play and quad-play services. The Global Convergent Charging Software and Service market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of real-time convergent charging. However, the need for a skilled and trained workforce could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Convergent Charging Software and Service Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Convergent Charging Software and Service market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Ericsson (LM) Tel-Sp Adr., Huawei Technology Co., Ltd., and Comverse Technology Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Accenture plc., Alcatel-Lucent Inc., Amdocs Ltd., Atos Origin Inc., CapGemini S.A., Comptel Communication Oy, Comptel OYJ, Volubill S.A., Orga Systems GmbH, Telcordia Technology Inc., Comverse Technology Inc., Convergys Corp., Datatronics Corp., Ericsson (LM) Tel-Sp Adr., Hewlett-Packard Co., Huawei Technology Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., Logica CMG Ltd., Nokia Siemens Network Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP A.G., Tech Mahindra Ltd., ZTE Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



