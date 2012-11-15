Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Coordinate Measuring Machine market to grow at a CAGR of 3.38 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for products with increased dimensional accuracy. The Global Coordinate Measuring Machine market has also been witnessing the increased adoption of retrofitted coordinate measuring machines. However, the high cost of coordinate measuring machines could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Coordinate Measuring Machine market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Hexagon AB, Carl Zeiss AG, and Mitutoyo Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are FARO Technologies Inc., Helmel Engineering Products Inc., ITP Group, Chien Wei Precise Technology Co. Ltd., International Metrology Systems Ltd., Dukin Co. Ltd., Metronor AS, Nikon Metrology NV, Trimek, WENZEL Prazision GmbH, and Tarus Products Inc.



