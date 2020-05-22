Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market 2020 Research Report with Industry Analysis and Forecast 2025

Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market Research Report
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- With the ongoing COVID-19 worldwide pandemic episode, the need of COVID-19 Test Kit is soaring. As coronavirus cases is extending quickly over the globe, the administration, general wellbeing organizations and medical clinics are requesting increasingly more crown test units. Subsequently, to recognize tainted individuals and stay away from more contaminations to a solid individual, this in result is quickly expanding the interest for the test units. In any case, the less number of crown test units is making it hard to distinguish the tainted individuals, which is controlling the general control of coronavirus spread.
World Health Organization (WHO) has requested that every nation direct forceful coronavirus tests. In February 2020, World Health Organization (WHO) supplies around 60 nations with crown test packs. Be that as it may, with the quickly expanding episode, every nation centers around building up its own Covid-19 test units.
The key players operating within the global coronavirus disease 2019 test kit market includes: Solgent, Roche, Abbot, Qiagen, Thermo Fischer, Getein Biotech, Kurabo, Seegene, Mylab, Curetis, Mologic, CTK Biotech, Epitope Diagnostics, Inc., Biomaxima and among others.
Germany was encountering a similarly lower pace of COVID-19 related setbacks because of the nation's fast mass testing. There are upwards of 120,000 appraisals every week. Moreover, Germany's administration offices expect to additionally raise the quantity of every day checks to 200,000 by the primary seven day stretch of April, 2020. Essentially, the high seriousness of the Italian pandemic has encouraged government authorities to attempt enormous scope populace checking. These intercessions raise interest for test packs for coronavirus in the entirety of Europe. The improvement in government bolster drives the segment.
Furthermore, the developing accentuation on coronavirus pandemic counteraction is relied upon to fuel the development of the European coronavirus testing units advertise. Governments and administrative bodies across Europe are giving assets to grow backing to retailers selling coronavirus test packs. For instance, in January the European Commission allotted about USD 11 million from its Horizon 2020 science and advancement program to help coronavirus science. Likewise, the UK Government propelled a USD 60 million help bundle in March 2020 to handle the novel illness. This likewise gives subsidizing to a speedy screening test in creating countries, and backing for the wellbeing framework. Nations, for example, Germany, Italy and Switzerland have additionally reported venture assets for coronavirus to build up the pandemic's belongings. Such factors are causing an expansion in European interest for coronavirus test packs.
The global coronavirus disease 2019 test kit market is bifurcated on the basis of test type, serological testing, sample type and geography. On the basis test type, the market is divided into serological testing and molecular testing. Serological testing is further segmented into ELISA testing and microneutralization assay. Further global coronavirus disease 2019 test kit market is segmented into the sample type segment which is divided into swab test, tracheal aspirate, nasal aspirate, blood test and sputum test. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Coronavirus disease 2019 test kit market has been further segmented into respective countries. The report overall covers 20 countries and regions combined, globally.
Some Point of Table of Content:
Chapter One: Market Introduction
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – Key Test Type Dynamics
3.1 Key Market Drivers
3.2. Key Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
3.4. Future Trends
3.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
Chapter Four: Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Test Type
4.1 Serological Testing
4.2. Molecular Testing
Chapter Five: Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Serological Testing
5.1 ELISA Testing
5.2. Microneutralization Assay
Chapter Six: Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Sample Type
6.1 Swab Test
6.2. Tracheal Aspirate
6.3. Nasal Aspirate
6.4. Blood Test
6.5. Sputum Test
Chapter Seven: Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Region
7.1 North America
7.2. Europe
7.3. Asia-Pacific
7.4. Latin America
7.5. Middle East & Africa
Chapter Eight: North America Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025
8.1 North America Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – By Test Type, 2015-2025
8.1 1. Serological Testing
8.1 2. Molecular Testing
8.2. North America Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – By Serological Testing, 2015-2025
8.2.1. ELISA Testing
8.2.2. Microneutralization Assay
8.3. North America Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – By Sample Type, 2015-2025
8.3.1. Swab Test
8.3.2. Tracheal Aspirate
8.3.3. Nasal Aspirate
8.3.4. Blood Test
8.3.5. Sputum Test
8.4. North America Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – By Country, 2015-2025
8.4.1. U.S.
8.4.2. Canada
8.4.3. Mexico
Chapter Nine: Europe Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025
9.1 Europe Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – By Type, 2015-2025
9.11. Serological Testing
9.12. Molecular Testing
9.2. Europe Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – By Serological Testing, 2015-2025
9.2.1. ELISA Testing
9.2.2. Microneutralization Assay
9.3. Europe Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – By Sample Type, 2015-2025
9.3.1. Swab Test
9.3.2. Tracheal Aspirate
9.3.3. Nasal Aspirate
9.3.4. Blood Test
9.3.5. Sputum Test
9.4. Europe Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – By Country, 2015-2025
9.4.1. Germany
9.4.2. France
9.4.3. UK
9.4.4. Spain
9.4.5. Italy
9.4.6. Rest of Europe
Chapter Ten: Asia-Pacific Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025
10.1 Asia-Pacific Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – By Type, 2015-2025
10.11. Serological Testing
10.12. Molecular Testing
10.2. Asia-Pacific Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – By Serological Testing, 2015-2025
10.2.1. ELISA Testing
10.2.2. Microneutralization Assay
10.3. Asia-Pacific Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – By Sample Type, 2015-2025
10.3.1. Swab Test
10.3.2. Tracheal Aspirate
10.3.3. Nasal Aspirate
10.3.4. Blood Test
10.3.5. Sputum Test
10.4. Asia-Pacific Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – By Country, 2015-2025
10.4.1. China
10.4.2. India
10.4.3. Japan
10.4.4. South Korea
10.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific
Chapter Eleven: Latin America Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025
11.1Latin America Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – By Type, 2015-2025
11.1.1. Serological Testing
11.1.2. Molecular Testing
11.2. Latin America Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – By Serological Testing, 2015-2025
11.2.1. ELISA Testing
11.2.2. Microneutralization Assay
11.3. Latin America Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – By Sample Type, 2015-2025
11.3.1. Swab Test
11.3.2. Tracheal Aspirate
11.3.3. Nasal Aspirate
11.3.4. Blood Test
11.3.5. Sputum Test
11.4. Latin America Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – By Country, 2015-2025
11.4.1. Brazil
11.4.2. Rest of Latin America
Chapter Twelve: Middle East & Africa Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025
12.1 Middle East & Africa Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – By Type, 2015-2025
12.11. Serological Testing
12.12. Molecular Testing
12.2. Middle East & Africa Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – By Serological Testing, 2015-2025
12.2.1. ELISA Testing
12.2.2. Microneutralization Assay
12.3. Middle East & Africa Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – By Sample Type, 2015-2025
12.3.1. Swab Test
12.3.2. Tracheal Aspirate
12.3.3. Nasal Aspirate
12.3.4. Blood Test
12.3.5. Sputum Test
12.4. Middle East & Africa Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market – By Country, 2015-2025
12.4.1. UAE
12.4.2. Saudi Arabia
12.4.3. Turkey
12.4.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa
Chapter Thirteen: Competitive Analysis
13.11. Competition Dashboard
13.12. Company Profiles
13.12.1. Solgent
13.12.1.1. Company Details
13.12.1.2. Serological Testing Portfolio
13.12.1.3. Financial Overview
13.12.1.4. Main Business Overview
13.12.1.5. News
13.12.2. Roche
13.12.3. Abbot
13.12.4. Qiagen
13.12.5. Thermo Fischer
13.12.6. Getein Biotech
13.12.7. Kurabo
13.12.8. Seegene
13.12.9. Mylab
13.12.10. Curetis
13.12.11. Mologic
13.12.12. CTK Biotech
13.12.13. Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.
13.12.14. Biomaxima
NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.
As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.