The key players covered in this study

TMF Group, PwC, Deloitte, Vistra, Mazars Group, KPMG, ECOVIS, MSP Secretaries, Elemental CoSec, Luther Corporate Services, A.1 Business, Rodl & Partner, EnterpriseBizpal, Conpak, BDO International, J&T Bank and Trust, Eversheds Sutherland, Grant Thornton, Equiniti, French Duncan, PKF, Dillon Eustace, RSM International, Company Bureau, Exceed, UHY Hacker Young, DP Information Network, COGENCY GLOBAL, Adams & Adams, Link Market Services



Market Overview

The global corporate secretarial services industry hit a significant milestone in the year 2018, with the market estimated to be $835.5 million in the year 2017. The sector is expected at a compound annual growth rate of 7.3% during the years 2018-2025 and is expected to cross a significant milestone of $1440.5 million by the year 2025. The global corporate secretarial services industry is characterized by several factors, with each element playing a crucial role in the growth and development of the industry.



Multinational companies being diverse, need to understand the market well. Without thorough research on the same, the industry is expected to fail and hence require corporate secretarial services that understanding the market and the industry inside out. Rapidly expanding startups and the need to reduce expenses are given a significant boost to corporate secretarial services. Companies need short term services that fit their needs, and this ad hoc based role is filled up by the global corporate secretarial services industry.



However, the service being temporary and short term in nature calls for detail attention during the hiring process. This drains the management team of their valuable time and hence requires the help of third parties that can work on the same for the long term. On the other hand, exposing the company's essentials can lead to major issues in the future. Such scenarios need technologically enabled services that work in favor of management. Despite the challenges, the industry shows an upward trend, while analysts remain positive about the growth prospects of the corporate secretarial services industry.



Segmentation

The corporate secretarial service industry is characterized by some of the leading factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. Each segmentation helps one to have a look at the industry from multiple lenses and hence helps one to have a clear, unbiased opinion on the same. Two of the major factors based on which the industry can be segmented into are the product type and the end-users. Based on product type, the industry is segmented into company formation, corporate governance services, and company law compliance services. On the other hand, based on the end-users, the industry can be segmented into listed companies, academy schools, non-listed PLCs, and charity organizations.



Regional Overview

When it comes to the corporate secretarial service industry, the United States leads the race, followed by Europe. The presence of a large number of companies, coupled with the exceptional reliability of freelancing oriented working methodology has helped the industry flourish in the region. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region shows some promising signs too. The industry is still in the nascent stage, in the area, and is expected to boom in the years to come.



Industry News

In a recent piece of news, ZEDRA acquired Talenture, a Switzerland based corporate and services provider. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year 2019 and will help ZEDRA expand its range of services. Talenture provided hiring solutions and the following move is expected to give a major boost to corporate secretarial service industry.



