Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Cosmeceuticals Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Cosmeceuticals market to grow at a CAGR of 7.28 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing urbanization and affordability in developing countries. The Global Cosmeceuticals market has also been witnessing the evolution of new ingredients for making new and innovative products. However, the intense competition among the vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Cosmeceuticals Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Europe, North America, and ROW regions; it also covers the Global Cosmeceuticals market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Beiersdorf AG, LOral S.A., Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Allergan Inc, Avon Products Inc., Carma Laboratories Inc., Clarins SA, Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Dermal Group Inc., Elizabeth Arden Inc., Este Lauder Companies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, KOSE Corporation, Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp., Physicians Formula Holdings Inc., Revlon Inc., Royal DSM Nv, ROHTO Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Sanofi-Aventis SA, Shiseido Co., and Strivectin Operating Company Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Beiersdorf AG, LOral S.A., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Group., Allergan Inc, Avon Products Inc., Carma Laboratories Inc., Clarins SA, Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Dermal Group Inc., Elizabeth Arden Inc., Este Lauder Companies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, KOSE Corporation, Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp., Physicians Formula Holdings Inc., Revlon Inc., Royal DSM Nv, ROHTO Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Sanofi-Aventis SA, Shiseido Co., and Strivectin Operating Company Inc.



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