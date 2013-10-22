Global Cosmeceuticals Market 2012 - 2016: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Global Cosmeceuticals market to grow at a CAGR of 7.28 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing urbanization and affordability in developing countries. The Global Cosmeceuticals market has also been witnessing the evolution of new ingredients for making new and innovative products. However, the intense competition among the vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Cosmeceuticals Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Europe, North America, and ROW regions; it also covers the Global Cosmeceuticals market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Beiersdorf AG, L’Oréal S.A., Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Allergan Inc, Avon Products Inc., Carma Laboratories Inc., Clarins SA, Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Dermal Group Inc., Elizabeth Arden Inc., Estée Lauder Companies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, KOSE Corporation, Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp., Physicians Formula Holdings Inc., Revlon Inc., Royal DSM Nv, ROHTO Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Sanofi-Aventis SA, Shiseido Co., and Strivectin Operating Company Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Global Cosmeceuticals Market by Product 2012-2016

7.2 Global Cosmeceuticals Market by Skin Care

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Global Cosmeceuticals Market by Hair Care

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Global Cosmeceuticals Market by Injectable

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Global Cosmeceuticals Market by Lip Care

7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.6 Global Cosmeceuticals Market by Tooth Whitening

7.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.7 Global Cosmeceuticals Market by Others

7.7.1 Market Size and Forecast



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8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Global Cosmeceuticals Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012



9. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends



Related Reports -



Cosmeceuticals Market to 2018 - Technological Advances and Consumer Awareness Boost Commercial Potential for Innovative and Premium-Priced Products



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Leading business intelligence provider GBI Research has released its latest research report, entitled, Cosmeceuticals Market to 2018 Technological Advances and Consumer Awareness Boost Commercial Potential for Innovative and Premium-Priced Products. The report provides insights into the global cosmeceuticals market, which comprises the top seven developed markets: the US, the top five European countries (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and Japan, with market forecasts until 2018. The report gives an overview of cosmeceuticals, covering the common ingredients used and important regulatory guidelines followed. It also analyses important market and industry trends that might drive the market in the future. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Researchs team of industry experts.



GBI Research found that the global cosmeceuticals market was estimated to be worth $30.9 billion in 2011, having grown at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from $24.1 billion in 2004. In 2011, the top five European countries accounted for almost 65% of the overall cosmeceuticals market, followed by the US.



Assessment of the Global Cosmeceuticals Industry



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Cosmeceuticals contain biologically active ingredients that have drug-like benefits. The growth of this market is driven by the beauty conscious urban consumers and aging population that aims for a youthful appearance. The rise in technological innovations and the emergence of new ingredients have also lead to the development of this market. However, the growth of this market can be hampered owing to increased pricing pressures and the uncertainty regarding the regulations governing this market.



The cosmeceuticals industry witnessed growth despite the economic recession, with products for skin care and anti-aging becoming necessities. However, the industry is expected to face a challenging environment due to the continued weakening of the global economy. The US and the Asian region have high potential for the cosmeceuticals market, attracting innovative products by leading global players.



Global Facial Injectables Market Report: 2013 Edition



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Cosmetic surgery is an exclusive branch of medical science that focuses on enhancing appearance of an individual through surgical and medical procedures; while preserving their unique attributes. On the other hand, plastic surgery is defined as a surgical specialty that focuses on repairing and reconstructing the abnormal structures of the body parts. Cosmetic procedures include surgical procedures as well as non-surgical procedures. Both surgical and non-surgical procedures are considered to be an appropriate treatment for the people who want to inculcate an instant change in their appearance. However, along with the various advantages, aesthetic surgical procedures also have certain disadvantages associated with them.



Minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures; also know as petit surgery have become mainstream in cosmetic surgery industry. Around 20 years ago, facelift surgery was the only way to get rid of wrinkles but presently facial injectables are the most widely used treatment for the same. Over the past few years, the popularity of facial injectables has grown considerably well and this change can be attributed to their convenience and relatively low cost.



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