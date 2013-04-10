Global Cosmetic Market and Toiletries Market Analysis and Forecast, 2011 - 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Global cosmetic and toiletries market is witnessing significant growth in terms of sales and technological advancements over the past few years because of increasing consumer awareness towards personal hygiene and health. Growing concerns regarding skin care is particularly fuelling the robust growth across all market segments and geographies. Increasing demand for organic and natural cosmetic and toiletries products is creating new growth opportunities in this field which is encouraging the emergence of new market players in this arena.



Browse : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cosmetic-and-toiletries-market.html



One of the major reasons behind the considerable growth of global cosmetic and toiletries industry is the shifting of production units to cost effective Asian economies like India and China. Emergence of new distribution channels like online retailing is driving the growth of this market. Increasing consumer preferences towards the use of herbal and natural cosmetic products is forcing the cosmetic and toiletries manufacturers to change and adapt strategies according to consumer preferences.



Worldwide market for cosmetics and toiletries products was severely affected by economic downturn, but with the global economy recovering, this market is projected to witness a significant growth and reach the value of USD 19.2 billion by the year 2015. However, difficulty in obtaining credit and weakening consumer confidence are affecting consumer spending on cosmetics which is one of the major challenges faced by this industry. Presence of large domestic markets is helping emerging economies to recover from deepening economic crisis. Cosmetics and toiletries market is still in its embryonic stage and holds strong growth potential in near future.



Consumption of cosmetic and toiletries products is no more limited to female population alone. Male grooming products are emerging as an important segment of this market. Skin care products, hair care products, face cleansers, and premium shaving products are important offerings for male grooming products market. The US and Europe is the largest market for sun care and skin care products. Products with natural and organic ingredients are in increasing demand in European and North American markets despite of high cost. Major reason behind this increased demand of organic products is better health benefits offered by these products. Rising environmental concerns, carcinogenic nature of synthetic cosmetic ingredients, and increasing awareness about sustaining resources are some of the major factors propelling the growth of organic and natural ingredients in cosmetic industry.



Worldwide market for cosmetics and toiletries is categorized into skin care, hair care, fragrances, make-up, oral care, baby care, bath and shower, deodorants, color cosmetics, men’s grooming, sun care, and others.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Procter & Gamble, Unilever, L’Oreal, Estee Lauder, Colgate-Palmolive, Beiersdorf, Johnson & Johnson, Avon, Shiseido, Kao, and others.



Reasons for buying this report



This research report provides a pin point analysis of the changing competition dynamics to stay ahead of the competitors

It helps to clearly understand the competitive work environment and key product segments

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and making in-depth analysis of current market trends

It provides an overview of major industry segments and factors driving and restraining market growth

It provides up-to-date analysis of the latest trends and technological developments in the market



Browse Report : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cosmetic-and-toiletries-market.html