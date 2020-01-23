Global Cosmetic Packaging Market SWOT Analysis, Size, Status and Growth Opportunity 2018 to 2025

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Global Cosmetic packaging Market By Type (Tubes, Jars & Containers, Roller Balls, Pen Types, Sticks, Caps & Closures, Bottles, Pumps & Dispensers, Others), Material (Plastic, Metal, Glass, Paper, Others), Application (Hair Care, Nail Care, Skin Care, Make-Up, Other Application), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025



Market Analysis: Global Cosmetic packaging Market



The global cosmetic packaging market is expected to reach USD 31,129.72 million by 2025, from USD 42,701.58 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.



Market Definition: Global Cosmetic packaging Market



Cosmetic packaging refers to the primary packaging of cosmetic packaging product such as cans, tubes, pouches, bags, jars and other. Merchants have been seen to advance toward receiving recyclable and ecofriendly bundling items because of developing ecological worries among the customers. Urbanization and developing mindfulness about individual prepping have prompted the extension of the buyer base for corrective items. The interest for creative plans and hues in bundling items, and spotlight on bundling for mark separation are the essential elements driving the development of the market. Plastic has developed as the material of decision for corrective bundling on account of its flexible nature.



According to International Trade Administration, In 2015, USD 3.4 billion was the total cosmetic and personal care product market of Australia was estimated that it will grow by 4% per annum in 2017-2018. Some of the major companies that manufacture oleochemical using fatty alchols are Godrej Industries, Evonik Industries, P&G Chemicals, among other. As per the NPD Group, in 2017, the U.S. beauty industry was reached USD 14.7 billion, it is 6% more than 2016. The skincare sales grew by 9% and contributed 45% of the industry total gain. 6% growth increase in sales is followed by makeup and 4% by fragrance.



Market drivers:



Growing role of cosmetics packaging in marketing of cosmetic products.

Increasing demand for smaller packaging size in emerging markets.

High demand for premium designs, labelling & finishing in cosmetics packaging.

Market restraint:



The global cosmetic packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Cosmetic packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



In 2018, L'ORÉAL finalizes the acquisition of Korean lifestyle company Nanda Co. Ltd. which will help the company to grow in the Korean market.



Research Methodology: Global Cosmetic packaging Market



Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.



The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.



Key Insights in the report:



Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global cosmetic packaging market

Analyze and forecast cosmetic packaging market on the basis of type, material and application.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for product of type, material and application.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis



