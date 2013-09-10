Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Cover Glass Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Cover Glass market to grow at a CAGR of 21.8 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of mobile phones. The Global Cover Glass market has also been witnessing an increased number of collaborations among enterprises. However, high production costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Cover Glass Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Cover Glass market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Corning Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., and Schott AG.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Apple Inc., LG Corp., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Samsung Corning Precision Materials Co. Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Corning Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., and Schott AG.; Apple Inc., LG Corp., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Samsung Corning Precision Materials Co. Ltd.



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