Global Cranes, Lifting and Handling Equipment New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- This report provides detailed market analysis, information, trends, issues and insights into the global cranes, lifting and handling equipment market, including:

- The regional and global cranes, lifting and handling equipment market’s growth prospects by category

- Analysis of the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, North American, Latin American and European markets separately with country level data

- Critical insight into the impact of the market through comparative analysis of country level data

- Profiles of key companies operating in the cranes, lifting and handling equipment industry



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the cranes, lifting and handling equipment market globally:

- Historical (2007-2011) and forecast (2012-2016) valuations of the cranes, lifting and handling equipment market in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America

- Market values provided for Cranes and overhead lifting equipment, Mobile lifting frames, Overhead traveling cranes, Self-propelled lifting equipment (railed), Tower and pedestal jib cranes, Transporter, gantry and bridge cranes, Lifting trucks, Self-propelled forklift trucks, Self-propelled trucks with lifting or handling capability, Other forklift trucks, Lift and skip hoists, Electrical Lift and skip hoist, Non-electrical Lift and skip hoists, Winches, Elevators and conveyors, Pneumatic Elevators and conveyors, Continuous action Elevators and conveyors, Parts and accessories, Crane and forklift parts, Lift, skip hoist and escalator parts, Buckets, shovels, grabs and grips

- Breakdown of values at the country level (44 countries)

- Analysis of key events and factors driving the cranes, lifting and handling equipment market globally



Reasons to Buy

- Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

- Assess market growth potential at a micro-level via review data and forecasts at category and country level

- Understand the latest industry and market trends

- Formulate and validate business strategies by leveraging our critical and actionable insight

- Assess business risks, including cost, and competitive pressures



Key Highlights

- The global cranes, lifting and handling equipment market valued US$109.5 billion in 2011, of which the Asia-Pacific region constituted a 44.4% share, making it the largest regional market for cranes, lifting and handling equipment in the world.

- In terms of growth, the global cranes, lifting and handling equipment market recorded a CAGR of 0.88% during the review period. The key contributor to this marginal growth rate was the decline in yearly growth rate by 18.5% in 2009.

- The past decade witnessed unprecedented growth in the Chinese construction industry, increasing the demand for the cranes and material handling equipment. In response to the global financial crisis, the Chinese government introduced a CNY4.0 trillion (US$580 billion) stimulus package in 2008, with a large portion of this investment assigned to the development of public infrastructure.

- Asia is a highly price-sensitive market. High import duties and registration laws relating to the import of new cranes led to the widespread use of second-hand cranes in Asia, particularly in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan and the Philippines.

- The adoption of environmentally-friendly technologies and practices among manufacturing and distribution industries is increasing. The hydrogen fuel cell system is emerging as an alternative to traditional batteries. Hydrogen fuel-powered forklifts not only help to improve productivity but also have a lower carbon footprint.

- Driven by huge investment in industrial, commercial and residential construction projects in Asia, the global cranes, lifting and handling equipment market is estimated to record a CAGR of 6.54% over the forecast period, which is significantly higher than the CAGR of 0.88% recorded during the review period.



Companies Mentioned



Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co. Ltd IHI Construction Machinery Ltd Kato Works Co. Ltd Kobelco Cranes Co. Ltd Komatsu Ltd Sennebogen Maschinenfabrik GmbH Liebherr-International AG



