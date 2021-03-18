Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Critical Communication Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The increasing requirement to modernize the traditional equipment is a key driver contributing to the growth of the critical communication market size. The modern critical communication networks come with state-of-the-art features, such as multi-network operation with spectrum sharing, improved network security capabilities, temporary deployable systems, and quality of services. The market is experiencing a shift towards advanced computerized systems from traditional systems. Critical communication offers seamless communication in a situation where conventional networks cannot work or fulfill the required demand. Effective communication is necessary, especially for public safety organizations in emergencies, such as natural calamities. For example, in March 2019, Motorola Solutions introduced a digital convenience radio, MiT5000, in Japan. This product offering provides remarkable sound and functionality for different business requirements in sectors that include hospitality, security, manufacturing, construction, and logistics. It also provides high-quality audio, is easy-to-hear, and has a volume adjuster for automatic filtration of the background sound. On the other hand, growing complexities of systems & networks due to various standards will hinder the growth of the global critical communication market share in terms of revenue in the upcoming years.



Request for a FREE Sample Report on Critical Communication Market



Critical Communication Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Motorola Solutions

- Harris Corporation

- AT&T Inc.

- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

- ZTE Corporation

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- Cobham Wireless

- Ascom Holding AG

- Nokia Corporation

- Hytera Communications



Offering Segment Drivers



Based on the offering, the hardware is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to the strong demand for hardware. The rising developments in the ongoing deployment of the critical communication networks in several verticals, such as transportation, mining, utilities, public safety, and others, will further augment the market growth. The important components that create a critical communications system are control systems, end-user devices, and command and infrastructure equipment. On the other hand, the types of services including consulting services, integration services, and maintenance & support services.



To Know More About Critical Communication Market



Technology Segment Drivers



Based on the technology, LTE is expected to rise at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising inclination of the UK Home Office towards LTE, South Korea's strategy to develop a countrywide LTE network for public safety, and adoption of FirstNet LTE by the public safety organizations in the US.



Critical Communication Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Offering:



- Hardware

- Services



Segmentation by Technology:



- Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

- Long-term Evolution (LTE)



Segmentation by End-User:



- Utilities

- Transportation

- Mining

- Public Safety

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



About GMI Research

GMI Research is one of the leading market research and consulting company that offers consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized market research reports. We help our client to make informed business decisions and provide market intelligence studies related to the various industries such as automotive, energy, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and other sectors. Our research teams include seasoned analysts and researchers have hands-on experience in every regions, including Asia-pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Our market research report provides in-depth analysis, which contains refined forecasts, a bird's eye view of the competitive landscape, factors impacting the market growth, and several other market insights to aid companies in making strategic decisions. Featured in the 'Top 20 Most Promising Market Research Consultants' list of Silicon India Magazine in 2018, we at GMI Research are always looking forward to help our clients to stay ahead of the curve.