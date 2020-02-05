Global Crop Micronutrients Industry 2019 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Crop Micronutrients Market (Product Type - Copper, Boron, Iron, Zinc, and Other Product Types; Form - Chelated, and Non-chelated; Crop Type - Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Grains, Pulses and Oilseeds, and Other Crop Types; Application - Soil, Foliar, Fertigation, Seed Treatment, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.



In order to meet the global food demand, crop nutrition is of utmost importance to boost crop yield. Micronutrients are essential elements that stimulate plant growth by improving properties such as quality, taste, color, resistance to disease and water use. Crop micronutrients consist of copper, iron, manganese, zinc, boron, chlorine, molybdenum, etc.



According to the Infinium Global Research (IGR) zinc is an important constituent for optimum growth and maximum yield of the crop and plays a crucial part in obtaining sufficient yield to feed the growing population and improve the diet of billions. The deficiency of zinc affects the health of both humans and crops alike. Carbohydrate, protein, and chlorophyll formation will get affected in absence of zinc. With the ever-increasing population, zinc deficiency in crops would certainly affect public health, especially children's health since zinc in the plant is absorbed by humans. Zinc used as a therapeutic modality for the management of acute diarrhea in children. The deficiency of zinc shows manifestations such as dermatologic, alopecia, neuropsychiatric, weight loss and intercurrent infections in humans.



IGR research analysts reveals that growing global awareness of zinc deficiency in soils and the challenge of meeting food security needs for the estimated 2050 global population of more than 9 billion people is likely to augment zinc demand during the forecast period and as a result the demand of zinc micronutrient as zinc fertilizer will be in great demand by the economies of China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific, owing to a huge population base. Asia- Pacific region is also experiencing increasing demand for agricultural micronutrients in the last few years mainly due to the growing deficiency of micronutrients in soil, thereby focusing on agricultural productivity.



The report on crop micronutrients market published by IGR reveals that the market is highly fragmented as a large number of players are operating in the market. The key players are adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies to sustain market growth. The projection featured in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



