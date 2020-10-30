Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) investments from 2020 till 2025.



Bayer Group, Syngenta, BASF Group, DowDupont Inc.



The report includes a detailed regional analysis of India crop protection chemicals market. The analysis includes market in terms of value, volume, exports and market share by segments. A brief analysis of Brazil crop protection chemicals market is also included.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall crop protection chemicals market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global crop protection chemicals market is highly concentrated. The market is dominated by key players such as Bayer Group, Syngenta, BASF Group, and DowDupont Inc. whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are provided.



Crop protection is a technique to protect agricultural products from unwanted agents such as pests, weeds, plant diseases, or other organisms that are harmful for them. Other factors such as weeds, rats, mites, disease-causing pathogens etc. are primarily responsible for the loss or damage to the crops. Thus, the farmers are required to protect their crops from these pests which give rise to crop protection management during and after cultivation. Crop protection techniques comprised of tools, practices, and products that farmers used to protect crops from insects, weeds, and diseases.



Crop protection chemicals (CPC) which are popularly known as pesticides or agro chemicals are used extensively by farmers to protect their crop from these unwanted agents. Crop protection chemicals provide farmers an economical way of improving the production as well as quality of crops. The crop protection chemicals are categorized into three: Herbicides, Insecticides, and fungicides.



The global crop protection chemicals market has increased over the years and is expected to grow in the next four years i.e.2019 to 2023, particularly due to increasing demand of food as a result of rising global population. The global crop protection chemicals market is supported by various growth drivers such as increasing disposable income in emerging economies, shrinking area under cultivation, production of wide variety of crops etc.



Yet the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges before the industry are: stringent regulatory framework, harmful impact of chemical products, and high research & development cost. However trends such as increasing adoption of bio-pesticides, high investment in agriculture sector in developing regions, technological advancements etc. are expected to propel the growth of the market in the near future.



Browse the Full report description and TOC at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04282009458/global-crop-protection-chemicals-cpc-market-size-trends-forecasts-2019-2023?Mode=21



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.



–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



–Analytical Tools: Global Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

