Cryo-electron Microscopy Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.1 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $2.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the growth of this market includes increasing use of high-end instruments in life science, nanotechnology, material science, healthcare, and lucrative opportunities in emerging markets.



Services segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2028



Based on the product & service, the global cryo-electron microscopy market is segmented into instruments, software, and services. The services segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Instruments segment accounted for the highest share of the cryo-electron microscopy market in 2021.



Single particle analysis segment accounted for the largest share of the cryo-electron microscopy market, by Technology in 2021.



Based on technology, the global cryo-electron microscopy market is segmented into electron crystallography, single particle analysis, cryo-electron tomography, and other technologies. Single particle analysis accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, whereas cryo-electron tomography segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Factors such as the growing use of cryo-electron microscopy in cell biology, virology, and infectious disease research along with launch of high-end instruments by major players are driving the growth of the market for cryo-electron microscopy.



300 kV segment accounted for the largest share of the cryo-electron microscopy market, by voltage in 2021



Based on voltage, the global cryo-electron microscopy market is segmented into 300 kV, 200 kV, and 120 kV. 300 kV segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. Factors such as rising healthcare expenditure and consistent increase in the installation of high-end instruments by different end users for 3-dimensional visualization of biological samples is driving the growth of this segment.



The Asia Pacific market to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific cryo-electron microscopy market is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. Major players in the market are focusing on expanding their manufacturing capabilities in the APAC region. This region is consistently witnessing a rise in the installation of cryo-electron microscopes, offering a significant growth opportunity for the key players.



Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Technological advancements in cryo-electron microscopes

Growing focus on nanotechnology

Increasing use of cryo-electron microscopy in drug discovery

Rising funding and grants for cryo-EM installations



Restraints:



High equipment costs



Opportunities:



Growing opportunities in emerging markets



Challenges:



Shortage of skilled professionals

Ambiguous regulatory network



Key Market Players:



As of 2021, prominent players in the cryo-electron microscopy market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher (US), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Intertek Group Plc (UK), and Charles River Laboratories (US).



Recent Developments



In 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) launched the Glacios 2 Cryo-Transmission Electron Microscope (Cryo-TEM). The product features high-resolution capabilities and helps in drug discovery research.



In 2022, Leica Microsystems (US), a subsidiary of Danaher launched a new Coral Cryo-electron workflow solution to support researchers with high-precision confocal 3D targeting



In 2021, JEOL Ltd. (Japan) launched CRYO ARM 300 II. It is a cold emission cryo-electron microscope. It aims to enable the observation of biological specimens under high resolution



Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Advantages:



High-resolution imaging: Cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) provides high-resolution imaging of biological structures down to the sub-nanometer level, making it an ideal tool for structural and functional studies of proteins and other macromolecules.



Fast data acquisition: Cryo-EM data can be collected much faster than traditional X-ray crystallography, allowing researchers to quickly and easily obtain structural information on their target molecules.



Non-destructive imaging: Cryo-EM is a non-destructive technique, meaning that the sample is not destroyed in the process of imaging. This makes it an ideal tool for studying fragile biological samples.



Low-cost imaging: Cryo-EM is much less expensive than X-ray crystallography, making it an attractive option for researchers with limited budgets.



Wide applications: Cryo-EM can be used to study a wide range of biological structures, from small proteins to large viruses, making it a versatile tool for researchers in many different fields.