Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Cryogenics Equipment Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Global Cryogenic Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.56 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the significant growth in the Major Applications industry. The Global Cryogenic Equipment market has also been witnessing the increasing R&D spending by vendors. However, the high dependency on limited key suppliers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Cryogenic Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, Europe, North America, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Cryogenic Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Beijing Tianhai Industry Co. Ltd., Chart Industries Inc., Cryofab Inc., Cryoquip Inc., and VRV S.P.A.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Eleet cryogenics Inc., Eden Cryogenics LLC., JSC Cryogenmash, Midwest Cryogenic Inc., and Wessington Cryogenics Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Beijing Tianhai Industry Co. Ltd., Chart Industries Inc., Cryofab Inc., Cryoquip Inc., VRV S.P.A., Eleet cryogenics Inc., Eden Cryogenics LLC., JSC Cryogenmash, Midwest Cryogenic Inc., and Wessington Cryogenics Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144637/global-cryogenics-equipment-market-2012-2016.html



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