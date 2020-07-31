Global Crypto Asset Management Market Size Study with COVID-19 Impact, by Solution, Deployment Mode, Application, End-User and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2020 -- Crypto Asset Management Market:



Global Crypto Asset Management Market is valued approximately USD 0.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Crypto asset management is a platform that manages the digital assets as well as stores and maintains the distributed electronic ledger through the network. It contains cryptocurrency funds, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, block-chain companies and initial coin offering (ICO). Crypto asset management is widely used in financial institutions and retail & eCommerce. The global Crypto Asset Management is being highly demanded due to the coronavirus pandemic as many countries are approaching crypto asset management for better liquidity of funds across the nation. The high remittances in developing countries, growth in venture capital investments, safeguarding cryptocurrency assets and proliferation of blockchain technology are the factors responsible for the growth of the market. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 30th January 2020, U.S. based Coinbase established Cryptocurrency Custody Arm, an entity in Dublin, Ireland for further expanding its crypto custody services to Europeans institutions. However, lack of regulatory framework and lack of awareness and technical understanding regarding cryptocurrency is the major factor restraining the growth of global Crypto Asset Management market during the forecast period.



The regional analysis of global Crypto Asset Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand for the crypto asset management solutions and services. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.



Major market player included in this report are:

Coinbase

Gemini Trust Company, LLC

Crypto Finance AG

Vo1t Ltd

Bakkt, Llc

BitGo

Ledger

METACO SA

ICONOMI

Exodus Movement, Inc.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Solution:

Custodian Solution

Wallet Management



Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud



By Application:

Web-based

Mobile



By Mobile Operating Solution:

iOS

Android



by End-User:

Individual

Enterprise



By Enterprise Vertical:

Institutions

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Others



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Crypto Asset Management Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.



