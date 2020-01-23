Global Cryptococcosis Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Cryptococcosis Market (Treatment - Flucytosine, Amphotericin B, Fluconazole, and Others; Distribution Channel - Retail Pharmacies, Mail Order Pharmacies, Drug Store, Hospital Pharmacies, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. According to the report, the global cryptococcosis market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Cryptococcosis is an opportunistic infection caused by fungi that occur primarily among people with advanced HIV disease. Cryptococcosis is an important cause of morbidity and mortality. Risk factors for cryptococcosis include AIDS, Hodgkin lymphoma, other lymphomas, Sarcoidosis, and Solid organ transplantation. Cryptococcosis is mainly acquired by inhalation and that typically affects the lungs. Cryptococcosis symptoms include fever, malaise, pleuritic chest pain, cough, hemoptysis, and headache. Cryptococcosis treatment consists of three phases that include induction, consolidation, and maintenance therapy. The diagnosis of cryptococcosis can be made by microscopic examination and culture of tissue or body fluids that include blood, cerebrospinal fluid, and sputum.



Parenteral Delivery Methods are Anticipated to Promote the Growth of Cryptococcosis Industry



The key factor that drives the growth of cryptococcosis is the growing prevalence of cryptococcosis disease market. According to the WHO, it is estimated that 223 100 cases of cryptococcal meaning it results in 181 000 deaths each year among PLHIV. In addition, several governments and non-government organizations are taking initiative to provide awareness about the cryptococcosis that is contributing to the growth of the cryptococcosis market. Furthermore, The Potential advantages of the pulmonary route as an alternative to oral and parenteral delivery methods are anticipated to promote the growth of cryptococcosis market in the near future. On the other hand, less awareness regarding pulmonary drug delivery is expected to restrain the growth of the cryptococcosis market. Moreover, increasing government initiatives to provide new and advanced treatments are projected to create several opportunities in the cryptococcosis market over the forecast period.



North America Holds the Maximum Market Share



Among the geographies, North America holds the maximum market share in the cryptococcosis market owing to the high prevalence of infectious diseases. The developed healthcare infrastructure and favorable government policies are contributing to the growth of the cryptococcosis market in the North America region. Additionally, Sub-Sahara African countries hold a significant share in the cryptococcosis market owing to the high prevalence of HIV patients and low awareness about cryptococcosis treatments. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the cryptococcosis market. The developing healthcare infrastructure and growing occurrence of lung disease are expected to serve various opportunities for the Asia Pacific cryptococcosis market in the year to come.



Cryptococcosis Market: Segmentation



The report on the global cryptococcosis market covers segments such as treatment and distribution channels. On the basis of treatment, the sub-markets include flucytosine, amphotericin B, fluconazole, and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, the sub-markets include retail pharmacies, mail-order pharmacies, drug stores, hospital pharmacies, and others.



Cryptococcosis Market: Competitive Landscapes



The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Pfizer Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sigmapharm Laboratories, LLC, Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Alkopharma Inc, and Others.



