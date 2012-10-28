Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Energy & Utilities Industry.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Crystalline Solar Cell market to grow at a CAGR of 7.82 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in solar energy consumption. The Global Crystalline Solar Cell market has also been witnessing an increase in R&D. However, low conversion efficiency compared to fossil fuels could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Crystalline Solar Cell Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Crystalline Solar Cell market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd., Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd., Trina Solar Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Trina Solar Ltd., Gintech Energy Corp., Motech Industries Inc., Kyocera Corp., Sharp Corp., SolarWorld AG, Sanyo Component Europe GmbH, Arise Technologies Corp., Astronergy Solar Inc., Beijing Hope Solar New Energy Co., Big Sun Energy Technology Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., CentroSolar Group AG, Changzou Kinder Industry Co., China Sunergy Co. Ltd., Chinaland Solar Energy Co., DCH Solar GmbH, Delsolar Co., Eoplly New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., E-ton Solar Tech Co. Ltd., Ever Energy Co., Evergreen Solar Inc., Hanwha Chemical Corp., Hareon Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Indosolar Ltd., Isofoton S.A., Jetion Solar Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Shunfeng Photovoltaic Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangtsu TianBao PV Energy Co. Ltd., Jiangxi Solar PV Corp., Jiangxi Trinity Material Co. Ltd., KPE Co. Ltd., Suzhou Shenglong PV-Tech Co. Ltd., Microsol International LL Fze, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Moser Baer Photo Voltaic Ltd., Neo Solar Power Corp., Zhejiang Huasheng Solar Energy Co. Ltd., Perfectenergy GmbH, Renewable Energy Corp. ASA, Topsolar Green Energy Co. Ltd., Shinsung Solar Energy Co. Ltd., Siliken S.A., Solar Cells Hellas S.A., Solarfun Power Holdings, Hanwha SolarOne Ltd., Solartech Energy Corp., STX Solar Co. Ltd., Sunpower Corp., Sunrise Global Solar Energy Co. Ltd., Sunways AG, Tainergy Tech Co. Ltd., Q-Cells SE, and E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Co.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?



What key trends is this market subject to?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



