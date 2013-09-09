Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Customer Care and Billing Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Customer Care and Billing market to grow at a CAGR of 7.41 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to increase customer satisfaction. The Global Customer Care and Billing market has also been witnessing the increased adoption of advanced analytics. However, data security issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Customer Care and Billing Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Customer Care and Billing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Amadocs Inc., Ferranti Computer Systems, Oracle Corp, and SAP A.G.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Convergys Corp., Hansen Technologies, Junifer Systems, Logica Corp. (subsidiary of CGS), LogNet Systems, SmartGridCIS LLC, and Tieto Pvt Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Amadocs Inc., Ferranti Computer Systems, Oracle Corp, and SAP A.G.; Convergys Corp., Hansen Technologies, Junifer Systems, Logica Corp. (subsidiary of CGS), LogNet Systems, SmartGridCIS LLC, and Tieto Pvt Ltd.



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