Global Customer Experience Management Market 2012-2016 : Latest Industry Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) market to grow at a CAGR of 20.79 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased number of customer touch points. The Global CEM market has also been witnessing a growing demand for mobile analytics. However, integration of multiple communication channels could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global CEM Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, EMEA, and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global CEM market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Adobe Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., OpenText Corp., and Oracle Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Alcatel-Lucent, Amdocs Ltd., Attensity Group inc., Birst Inc., CA Technologies Inc., CDC Software, Chatterplug Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., ClickFox, Corsential ULC, Dax Technologies Corp., Egain communications Corp., Empathica Inc., iPerceptions Inc., Medallia Inc., Microsoft Corp., Riverstar Software Inc., and Webtrends Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



