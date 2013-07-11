Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Customer Relationship Management Software Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market to grow at a CAGR of 9.09 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased demand of CRM software from SMEs. The market has also been witnessing increased adoption across on-demand CRM Software Sub-segments. However, increased integration of new tools and workflow into existing CRM Software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global CRM Software Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, EMEA, and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global CRM Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include Oracle Corp., SAP AG, Salesforce.com Inc., and Microsoft Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Adobe Systems Inc., Amdocs Ltd., Aplicor LLC, Cegedim SA., CDC Software Corp., IBM Corp., Infor Global Solutions, LongJump CRM, NetSuite Inc., Sage Software Inc., SAS Institute Inc., SugarCRM Inc., and ZohoCRM Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



