Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Cyanoacrylate Glues Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Cyanoacrylate Glues market to grow at a CAGR of 4.28 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for a strong bond. The Global Cyanoacrylate Glues market has also been witnessing an increasing need for short curing time. However, the availability of numerous substitutes could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Cyanoacrylate Glues Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Cyanoacrylate Glues market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include 3M Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Master Bond Inc., and Super Glue Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Adhesive Systems Inc., Bayer MaterialScience AG, Extreme Adhesives Inc., Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd., and Sika Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



3M Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Master Bond Inc., Super Glue Corp., Adhesive Systems Inc., Bayer MaterialScience AG, Extreme Adhesives Inc., Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd., and Sika Corp.



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