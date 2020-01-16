London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- The cyber insurance market consists of sales of cyber insurance products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are involved in underwriting (assuming the risk and assigning premiums) annuities and cyber insurance policies.



A cyber insurance policy, also referred to as cyber risk insurance or cyber liability insurance coverage, is an insurance product designed to help businesses mitigate risk exposure by offsetting costs involved with recovery after a cyber-related security breach or similar event such as malware, ransomware, and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.



Cyber insurance providers invest premiums to build up a portfolio of financial assets to be used against future claims. Direct insurance providers are entities that are engaged in primary underwriting and assuming the risk of annuities and insurance policies.



The cyber insurance market is segmented by type of distribution, by type of insurance, by size of business, by type of claim, by end-use industry and by geography.



By Type Of Distribution - The cyber insurance market can be segmented by type of distribution

a) Brokers

b) Tied Agents And Branches

c) Direct and other

d) Bancassurance



By Type Of Insurance- The cyber insurance market can be segmented by type of insurance

a) Standalone

b) Package

c) Personal



By Size Of Business- The cyber insurance market can be segmented by size of business

a) Mid

b) Large

c) Small



By Type Of Claim- The cyber insurance market can be segmented by type of claim

a) Ransomware

b) Hacker

c) Business Email Compromise

d) Malware/Virus

e) Phishing

f) Others

g) Third Party

h) Rogue Employee

i) Legal Action

j) Paper Records

k) Programming Error

l) Staff Mistake

m) Lost/Stolen Laptop/Device



By End-Use - The cyber insurance market can be segmented by end-use

a) Professional Services

b) Media

c) Healthcare

d) Others

e) Government Bodies (Public)

f) Financial Services

g) Retail And Wholesale

h) Education

i) Manufacturing

j) IT Services



