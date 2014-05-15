Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Cyber Security Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering
Cyber threats are internet-based attempts to attack information systems and hack critical information. These threats include hacking, malware, and phishing, and have the capability to capture all the critical information stored in information systems. Cyber security protects systems from cyber threats by identifying, monitoring, and resolving attacks while, at the same time, maintaining the confidentiality of information systems. It primarily involves the implementation of measures to detect, monitor, report, and counter such threats. These solutions can be deployed as on-site, cloud-based, or hybrid solutions.
Analysts forecast the Global Cyber Security market will grow at a CAGR of 11.81 percent over the period 2013-2018.
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Cyber Security market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from sales of cyber security solutions. The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of small and large vendors so the report does not provide the market share of the vendors, but lists only the key vendors in the market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the Global Cyber Security market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.
Key Regions
North Americas
Europe
APAC
Latin America
MEA
Key Vendors
BAE Systems plc
Check Point Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Fortinet Inc.
General Dynamics Corp.
Juniper Networks Inc.
Lockheed Martin Corp.
McAfee Inc.
Raytheon Co.
Symantec Corp.
Other Prominent Vendors
Boeing Co.
Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.
Brocade Communications Systems
Citrix Systems Inc.
Computer Science Corp.
EMC Corp.
F-Secure Corp.
Hewlett-Packard Co.
IBM Corp.
Kaspersky Lab
L-3 Communications Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Northrop Grumman Corp.
Radware Ltd.
SAIC Inc.
Trend Micro Inc.
Websense Inc.
Key Market Driver
Need to Improve the Quality of Protection.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Market Challenge
High Implementation Costs.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Market Trend
Growing Demand for Cloud-based Security Solutions.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/155099/global-cyber-security-market-2014-2018.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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