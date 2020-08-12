Global Cyber Security Market 2020-2027: Technology Advancement & Competitive Landscape

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- Global Cyber Security Market was valued at USD 155.23 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 251.23billion by 2027 at a CAGR 10.5%.



Cyber security is the technology that protects software and systems from cybercrimes such as phishing, spoofing, tamper, and eavesdropping. Cyber security is used for safeguarding computers, networks, data, and programs from unlicensed or spontaneous access.



The study would bring along factors and figures to measure the track the market would take during the forecast period of 2020-2027. The Cyber Security Market report enriched with various driving and restraining factors that have their core in volume-wise and value-wise analysis. Several other aspects have been included to measure the growth chart of the Cyber Security market and they are various projections, demographic changes, historic details, and others. At the same time, the Cyber Security market would include the tactical moves launched by market titans to solidify their own stand in the market and ensure a comprehensive overcoming of barriers posed by various market deterrents. This type of an analysis provide a credible outlook and outlining associated with market to ensure the market potentials have been capitalized to the fullest.



Increase in demand for cloud based cyber security solutions is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global cyber security market growth. Also, increase in demand for cyber security solutions in various sectors such as aerospace & defines, Public sector, BFSI, healthcare, retail, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and others will have the positive impact on global cyber security market growth. Furthermore, increase in amount of E-Commerce platform and advent of disruptive technologies which is expected to fuel the global cyber security market growth. Moreover, rise in government initiatives and investments will fuel the growth of cyber security market during this forecast period.



Market Restraints



However, change in cyber security standards, rules and regulations and complexities of devices is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global cyber security market growth.



Market Segmentation



Global Cyber Security Market is segmented into solution such as Data security and Privacy service offering, Unified vulnerability management service offering, Governance, risk, & compliance, Infrastructure security, and Identity and Access Management (IAM), by deployment type such as Cloud, and On-Premise, by component such as Hardware, Software, and Devices. Further, Global Cyber Security Market is segmented into industry verticals such as Aerospace & Defense, Public Sector, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, and Others.



Also, Global Cyber Security Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Market Key Players



Various key players are discussed in this report such as IBM Corporation, F-Secure, Fortinet, Forcepoint, FireEye, F5 Networks, CyberArk, Cisco Systems, Check Point Software Technologies, and Aws.



The report also ensures an objective analysis of the market by enabling a comprehensive view of the Cyber Security Market and its associated components and by engaging a set of standards. Factors such as economic growth, supply chains government expenditure, and distribution channels are scrutinized in order to relay precise information. By Using bottom-up and top-down approaches, market-size validation, and estimation has been performed to collect data from the supply side. Also, analysis of the data has been conducted by using a precise research framework, which suited to the specific market. This framework works like research standard, providing tools to create market reports.



