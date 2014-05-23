Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Cyber Security Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store. Cyber threats are internet-based attempts to attack information systems and hack critical information. These threats include hacking, malware, and phishing, and have the capability to capture all the critical information stored in information systems. Cyber security protects systems from cyber threats by identifying, monitoring, and resolving attacks while, at the same time, maintaining the confidentiality of information systems. It primarily involves the implementation of measures to detect, monitor, report, and counter such threats. These solutions can be deployed as on-site, cloud-based, or hybrid solutions.



Analysts forecast the Global Cyber Security market will grow at a CAGR of 11.81 percent over the period 2013-2018.



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Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Cyber Security market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from sales of cyber security solutions. The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of small and large vendors so the report does not provide the market share of the vendors, but lists only the key vendors in the market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the Global Cyber Security market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



Key Regions

- North Americas

- Europe

- APAC

- Latin America

- MEA



Key Vendors

- BAE Systems plc

- Check Point Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

- Cisco Systems Inc.

- Fortinet Inc.

- General Dynamics Corp.

- Juniper Networks Inc.

- Lockheed Martin Corp.

- McAfee Inc.

- Raytheon Co.

- Symantec Corp.



Other Prominent Vendors

- Boeing Co.

- Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

- Brocade Communications Systems

- Citrix Systems Inc.

- Computer Science Corp.

- EMC Corp.

- F-Secure Corp.

- Hewlett-Packard Co.

- IBM Corp.

- Kaspersky Lab

- L-3 Communications Corp.

- Microsoft Corp.

- Northrop Grumman Corp.

- Radware Ltd.

- SAIC Inc.

- Trend Micro Inc.

- Websense Inc.



Key Market Driver

- Need to Improve the Quality of Protection.



Key Market Challenge

- High Implementation Costs.



Key Market Trend

- Growing Demand for Cloud-based Security Solutions.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?