Global Cyber Security Market Worth $120.1 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- According to a new market research report “Cyber-Security Market (Identity & Access Management (IAM), Risk & Compliance Management, Data Encryption, Data Leakage Prevention (DLP) Solution, Data Recovery Solutions, Unified Threat Management (UTM), Anti-Virus, IPS/IDS, Web Filtering, Fire-Wall, Vulnerability Management): Advanced Technologies, Geographical Analysis and Worldwide Market Forecasts (2012 – 2017)”, published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), the Cyber security market is expected to reach $120.1 billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2012 to 2017.



Browse:

- More than 100 Market Tables and an in-depth Table of Content on “Cyber-Security Market”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cyber-security-market-505.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.



Cyber security has rapidly evolved from a technical regulation stage to well-planned conception. Cyberspace today is powered by a gamut of devices, applications that have made it vulnerable to threats from all kinds of users or miscreants such as students, spies, hackers, propagandists, and terrorists. Cyberspace is being used for all kinds of activities be it to gather information, raise funds, communications, or public relations all of which have been digitized in the current globalized economy.



As a result, every kind of political and military conflict now has a cyber dimension, the size and outcome of which are complex to forecast, hence making battles fought in cyberspace as imperative as battles occurring on the ground. As hacking is booming and garnering ever-increasing media attention, attempts to target vital international defense installations can neither be ruled out nor mitigated successfully without significant cyber security measures.



Cyber security is an executive level about information security in the electronic/digital era, and a recommended structure to address the threats and vulnerabilities present at each of the layers that make up a communication infrastructure and distinctive information. Cyber Security includes the development of security types, services, and technology & solutions, which can also lead to offensive applications. These applications are basically designed for defense & aerospace use, and are often also referred to as cyber defense or cyber weapons. Cyber security is not only used in the IT domain (primarily internet protocol or internet connected devices), but also industrial equipment and telecoms equipment.



The global cyber security market is expected to grow from $63.7 billion in 2011 to $120.1 billion by 2017, at an estimated CAGR of 11.3% from 2012 to 2017. Companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S), CA Technologies (U.S.), and McAfee, Inc. (U.S.)., and Symantec Corporation (U.S.) are key market players.



The report provides in-depth analysis of various industry verticals such as BFSI (banking & financial services institutions), public sector & utilities, manufacturing, it & telecommunication, healthcare & life-sciences, retail & wholesale distribution, and others. Also describe the emerging trends in cyber security across geographies.



Buy a copy of this Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=505



Download Free Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=505



Browse related reports to Telecom and IT Market



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace & defense.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com