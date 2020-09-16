Global Cyclohexane Market Study 2014 - 2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Cyclohexane Market Study Report and Market Model.



The global cyclohexane market is segmented mainly according to application such as adipic acid, caprolactam and others. More than 95% cyclohexane is used for the production of cyclohexanol and cyclohexanone, which are intermediates for the production of Adipic acid and Caprolactam. Caprolactam is the major application of cyclohexane, accounting for 50-55% of the total consumption. All the major capacities are located in Asia-pacific, North America and Western Europe regions. Asia-Pacific and North America together account for more than half of the global capacity of Cyclohexane.



Global Cyclohexane Market, By Application

- Caprolactam

- Adipic Acid

- Others



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand Supply & Market Analysis

- Cyclohexane Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Cyclohexane Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Application

- Capacity & Production

- Trade (Import, Export and Net Export)

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



The North America cyclohexane market is led by the USA on account of strong demand for cyclohexane used in the production of adipic acid, which is mainly used for the production of Nylon 66. In the long-term forecast to 2025, the global cyclohexane market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2-3%.



