Global Dairy Products Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Dairy products industry is one of the most dynamic markets globally. Growing health concerns due to consumption of non-vegetarian foods has prompted consumers to go for vegetarian foods and dairy products. Dairy products include a very broad range of products such as cheese, yoghurt, butter, buttermilk, ice cream, lactose free milk, cream and frozen desserts among others.



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With the introduction of the functional dairy products, diary industry is expected to witness robust growth during the years to come. New product introductions in the ice cream, frozen dessert, yoghurt and cheese sectors have attracted a large group of consumers thereby boosting the dairy products market. In addition, launch of innovative dairy products such as organic, vitamin enriched and ready-to-eat convenient foods has propelled the dairy products market growth. On the other hand, reduced milk trade between countries is expected to hinder the progress of global dairy products market in the near future. The dairy products market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to exhibit healthy growth in the near future. Europe is the leading producer and consumer of processed dairy products, such as cheese, butter, yogurt, and yellow fats category products.



Some of the key players in dairy products market include Amul, Danone, Arla Foods UK Plc., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Parmalat S.P.A, Dean Foods Company, Groupe Lactalis SA, Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited, Kraft Foods, Inc., Meiji Dairies Corp., Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Sancor Cooperativas Unidas Limited, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., and Unilever N among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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