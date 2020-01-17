Global Dairy Testing Industry 2019, Deep Market Research Report, Analysis, Forecast and Outlook

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- The latest report on "Dairy Testing Market (Type - Safety Testing, Adulterants, Pesticides, Genetically Modified Organisms, Mycotoxins, and Other Types; Technology - Traditional Technology, and Rapid Technology; Product - Milk & Milk Powder, Cheese, Butter & Spreads, Infant Food, ICE Cream & Desserts, Yogurt, and Other Products): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global dairy testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13208



Tested Dairy Products Among the Millennial Consumers is Expected to Boost the Demand of the Dairy Testing Industry



The growing consumer awareness about the side effects of the consumption of adulterated and contaminated milk is helping to grow the demand for dairy testing products. Further, the growing presence of the organized retail store in the developing countries, who are offering internationally certified foreign dairy products is helping to grow this market. Additionally, increasing pressure on the domestic players to adopt international certification to exist in the market is helping to grow the demand of this market.



However, the casual attitude of the government toward the availability of safe food products to the common masses is the major obstacle for the growth of this market in several potential regions. Moreover, the growing awareness about the health benefits of certified and tested dairy products among the millennial consumers is expected to boost the demand of the dairy testing market in the near future.



Request a Discount on Standard Prices of this Premium Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/13208



Dairy Testing Market: Segmentation



The global dairy testing market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and product. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include safety testing, adulterants, pesticides, genetically modified organisms, mycotoxins, and other types. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include traditional technology and rapid technology. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include milk & milk powder, cheese, butter & spreads, infant food, ice cream & desserts, yogurt, and other products.



North America is the Largest Player of the Dairy Testing Industry



Geographically, the dairy testing market is divided into four regions namely, North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the largest player in the dairy testing market, owing to the presence of a large number of dairy processing companies in this region. Further, the presence of the stringent rules and regulation of safe and healthy food is helping to grow this market in North America. The Asia-Pacific's dairy testing market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for safe and healthy dairy food products among the young and middle-class consumers.



Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/global-dairy-testing-market



Dairy Testing Market: Competitive Analysis



The global dairy testing market comprises several players, some of few profiled companies in this report are Romer Labs Inc., Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Mérieux NutriSciences, AsureQuality Limited, Neogen Corp., ALS Limited, TÜV Nord Group, TUV SUD, Intertek Group plc, and Eurofins, among others.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the dairy testing.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.