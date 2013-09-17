Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Size and Share 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Global Data Analytics Outsourcing market to grow at a CAGR of 31.68 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapid expansion of data. The Global Data Analytics Outsourcing market has also been witnessing the emergence of social analytics. However, the lack of awareness about data analytics could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Data Analytics Outsourcing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Fractal analytics Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., WIPRO Ltd., and ZS Associates Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are American Express, Capgemini S.A., Citigroup Inc., Cognizant, Credit Rating Information Service of India Ltd., Eclerx Services Ltd., Evalueserve Ltd., EXL Services Holding Inc., Fractal Analytics Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Mu Sigma Inc., Opera Solutions, Infosys Ltd., TCS Ltd., UBS AG, and WNS Holdings Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Introduction

4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology

5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Product Segmentation

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Service Providers

Government Departments

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6.4 Five Forces Analysis



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Global Software Testing Services market to grow at a CAGR of 5.41 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the reduction in operation time and cost due to the use of software testing services. The Global Software Testing Services market has also been witnessing an increase in the adoption of cloud-based testing services. However, shortage of skilled workforce could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Introduction

4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology

5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings

6. Software Testing Lifecycle

7. Market Landscape

7.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.2 Five Forces Analysis

8. Market Segmentation

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8.4 Standalone versus Embedded Software Testing Services



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