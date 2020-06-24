Global Data Broker Market Size, Share, Growth-Opportunities, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- Global Data Broker Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026.



This is the method of collecting customer information from a number of public and non-public databases including cookies on the internet, credit card services and courthouse documents. By this, the broker generates profile of each and every person for marketing and other purposes and sells them to organizations or companies who want to direct their advertising and deals for their goods. The market growth is primarily driven by growing adoption of mobile devices coupled with rising demand for data by various organizations to prepare their market strategies. Additionally, surging trend of digitalization and legalization of data brokerage in some of the regions are likely to boost the demand for data broker in the coming future. Because of the data brokerage process, consumers are now gaining advantages because they can find their goods in better cost as per their demand, various companies along with online retail business firms are popping up their ads on the window as per consumer request. Such online retail firms give the advertisement firms incentives by supplying them with knowledge about the customer.



The regional analysis of CNC Milling Machines market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Over the prediction period, North America is projected to be the most lucrative market for data brokers. Increasing use of data in enterprise applications in both the U.S. and Canada is likely to augur well for data broker opportunities operating in the region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Acxiom Corporation

Experian Plc

Equifax, Inc.

CoreLogic, Inc.

TransUnion LLC

Oracle Corporation

Lifelock, Inc.

H.I.G. Capital, LLC

PeekYou LLC

TowerData Inc.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Data Category:

Consumer

Credit

Government

Technical

Real Estate

Education & Training

Product & Services

Risk Management

Others



By Data type:

Unstructured Data

Structured

Custom Structure Data



By Pricing Model:

Subscription Paid

Pay per Use Paid

Hybrid Paid Models



By End-User Sector:

BFSI

Retail and FMCG

Manufacturing

Media

Government Sector



Data Broker by Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026



Target Audience of the Global Data Broker Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Table of Content

Chapter One: Executive Summary



Chapter Two: Global Data Broker Market Definition and Scope



Chapter Three: Global Data Broker Market Dynamics



Chapter Four: Global Data Broker Market Industry Analysis



Chapter Five: Global Data Broker Market, by Data Category

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Data Broker Market by Data Category, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Data Broker Market Estimates & Forecasts by Data Category 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Global Data Broker Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Consumer

5.4.2. Credit

5.4.3. Government

5.4.4. Technical

5.4.5. Real Estate

5.4.6. Education & Training

5.4.7. Product & Services

5.4.8. Risk Management

5.4.9. Others



Chapter Six: Global Data Broker Market, by Data Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Data Broker Market by Data Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Data Broker Market Estimates & Forecasts by Data Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Global Data Broker Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Unstructured Data

6.4.2. Structured

6.4.3. Custom Structure Data



Chapter Seven: Global Data Broker Market, by Pricing Models

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Data Broker Market by Pricing Models, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Data Broker Market Estimates & Forecasts by Pricing Models 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Global Data Broker Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Subscription Paid

7.4.2. Pay per Use Paid

7.4.3. Hybrid Paid Models



Chapter Eight: Global Data Broker Market, by End-User Sector

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Data Broker Market by End-User Sector, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Data Broker Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User Sector 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Global Data Broker Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. BFSI

8.4.2. Retail and FMCG

8.4.3. Manufacturing

8.4.4. Media

8.4.5. Government Sector



Chapter Nine: Global Data Broker Market, Regional Analysis



Chapter Ten: Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Acxiom Corporation

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Experian Plc

10.2.3. Equifax, Inc.

10.2.4. CoreLogic, Inc.

10.2.5. TransUnion LLC

10.2.6. Oracle Corporation

10.2.7. Lifelock, Inc.

10.2.8. H.I.G. Capital, LLC

10.2.9. PeekYou LLC

10.2.10. TowerData Inc.



Chapter Eleven: Research Process



