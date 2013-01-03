Global Data Center Application Delivery Controller Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Data Center Application Delivery Controller market to grow at a CAGR of 7.07 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in network traffic. The Global Data Center Application Delivery Controller market has also been witnessing increased adoption of cloud-based applications. However, complex configuration settings of application delivery controllers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Data Center Application Delivery Controller Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Data Center Application Delivery Controller market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., and Radware Ltd. The other vendors mentioned in the report are Brocade Communications Sys, A10 Networks Inc., Array Networks Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Zeus Technology Ltd., and Crescendo Networks Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Research portfolio in the Data Center series includes reports on SaaS, Cloud Computing, Data Center Infrastructure and Data Center Colocation.



