Global Data Center Construction and Rack Market: Latest Industry Analysis Research Report 2016 Available Online

Global Data Center Construction market to grow at a CAGR of 15.78 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing demand for colocation services. The Global Data Center Construction market has also been witnessing the use of alternative energy sources. However, the unstable economic conditions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Data Center Construction Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Data Center Construction market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Global Data Center Rack Market



The Global Data Center Rack market is expected to post a CAGR of 11.13 percent during the period 2012-2016. The market is expected to post revenue of US$1,432 million in 2016 in TechNavio's report, the Global Data Center Rack Market 2012-2016. The increasing deployment of data centers is expected to be one of the key drivers that will drive the growth for this market. There are, however, certain factors that may affect the growth of the market. The declining investment due to macro-economic conditions is a challenge that could affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Data center racks are equipment used to support servers, switches, routers, and other network-related devices. They enable efficient and easier management of data center networks. The racks are designed to hold multiple servers in a secure environment. Moreover, the racks come equipped with additional features that provide provisions for cooling, power distribution, connectivity, and cable management. Furthermore, vendors are making use of the latest technological advancements to incorporate advanced features such as remote monitoring into the racks. Hence, data center operators are increasingly adopting data center racks that can independently manage various tasks such as cooling and airflow.



