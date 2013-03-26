Global Data Center Construction Market in US 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Data Center Construction market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 7.61 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the expansion of data center facilities. The Data Center Construction market in the US has also been witnessing the growing adoption of high-density data centers. However, the growing focus on data center consolidation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Data Center Construction Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it covers the Data Center Construction market in the US market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are DPR Construction Inc., Holder Construction Group LLC, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., and Turner Construction Co.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Mortenson Construction, Electronic Environments Corp., Skanska USA Inc., Structure Tone Inc., and J.E. Dunn Construction Company Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



