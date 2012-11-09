Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Analysts forecast the Global Data Center Cooling Solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 12.4 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing adoption of cloud computing. The Global Data Center Cooling Solutions market has also been witnessing the increasing use of liquid-based data center cooling. However, the increasing complexity of data center architecture could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA, and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Data Center Cooling Solutions market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Emerson Network Power Inc., Rittal Corp., and Schneider Electric SA.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Coolcentric, Core4Systems, Eaton Corp., Green Revolution Cooling, Hitachi Ltd., HP Co., IBM Corp., Klima-Therm, and Stulz ATS.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

Research portfolio in the Data Center series includes reports on SaaS, Cloud Computing, Data Center Infrastructure and Data Center Colocation.



