Global Data Center Ethernet Switch Market 2014-2018: Latest Industry Analysis and Forecast by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Global Data Center Ethernet Switch market to grow at a CAGR of 16.27 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the transition to 10 GB Ethernet switching ports. The Global Data Center Ethernet Switch market has also been witnessing the transition to SDN solutions. However, the growing decline in equipment prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Data Center Ethernet Switch Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Data Center Ethernet Switch market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors dominating this space are Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard (HP) Co., IBM Corp., and Juniper Networks Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Alcatel-Lucent SA, Avaya Inc., Brocade Communications Systems Inc., Dell Inc. (Force 10), Enterasys Networks Inc., Extreme

Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Oracle Corp. (Xsigo Systems).



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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