Analysts forecast Global Data Center Hardware Integrated Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 56.3 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased deployment of data centers. Global Data Center Hardware Integrated Systems market has also been witnessing evolution of data traffic profiles. However, the concerns regarding vendor lock-in could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Data Center Hardware Integrated Systems market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Data Center Hardware Integrated Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors dominating this space include Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., Oracle Corp., and VCE Company LLC.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Dell Inc., EMC Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., IBM Corp., Intel Corp., NetApp Inc., Teradata Corp., and VMware Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



