Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management market to grow at a CAGR of 47.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapid evolution of cloud computing. The Global Data Center Infrastructure Management market has also been witnessing the incorporation of advanced data center capacity management features in the solutions. However, long time-period needed for completing the adoption of data center infrastructure management solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Emerson Network Power Inc., iTracs Corp., Nlyte Software Ltd., Power Assure Inc., Raritan Inc., and Schneider Electric SA.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are BMC Software Inc., CA Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., EMC Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Modius Inc., Rittal Corp., Sentilla Corp., Vigilent Corp., and VMware Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145465/global-data-center-infrastructure-management-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###