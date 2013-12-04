Global Data Center Network Equipment Market Will Grow at CAGR of 11.97% in 2018: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Global Data Center Network Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 11.97 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing deployment of data centers. The Global Data Center Network Equipment market has also been witnessing the increasing virtualization in network environments. However, the growing complexity of network architecture could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With Complete TOC at http://www.researchmoz.us/global-data-center-network-equipment-market-2014-2018-report.html



Global Data Center Network Equipment Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Data Center Network Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Cisco Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., and Hewlett-Packard Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are A10 Networks Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Allot Communications Ltd., Array Networks Inc., Avaya Inc., Blue Coat Systems Inc., Brocade Communications Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Inc. (Force 10), Enterasys Networks Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Ipanema Technologies. Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp. (Xsigo Systems), QLogic Corp., Radware Ltd., Riverbed Technology Inc., and ZTE Corp.



Browse Other Reports By TechNavio - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and at what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/



Visit: http://marketeconomywarriors.wordpress.com/