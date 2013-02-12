Global Data Center Outsourcing Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Data Center Outsourcing market to grow at a CAGR of 4.66 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for improved usage of computing resources. The Global Data Center Outsourcing market has also been witnessing the emergence of vendor-neutral service providers. However, the growing end-user concerns over data security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Data Center Outsourcing Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Data Center Outsourcing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Computer Science Corp., Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., and IBM Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are HCL Technologies Ltd., T-Systems Ltd., Atos Origin Inc., Oracle Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Cap Gemini SA, and CGI Group Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Research portfolio in the Data Center series includes reports on SaaS, Cloud Computing, Data Center Infrastructure and Data Center Colocation.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91985/global-data-center-outsourcing-market-2011-2015.html