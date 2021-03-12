DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- Data Center Power Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



One of the key drivers that is responsible for the growth of the data center power market size includes the continuous growth of data power consumption which has resulted in an increase in research activity on data center qualitative output. As per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, world energy usage is projected to surge by 50%, which is mainly contributed by the Asian countries growth during 2018-2050. This has increased the demand for data center power, especially in Asian countries. Moreover, the accelerating demand for the digital economy has further increased investments in infrastructure, thus driving the growth of the data center power market share.

The construction of a new 100-megawatt data center in London was introduced in 2020 and the launch of USD 1 billion data center fund, plan Frankfurt Facilities and London. As per the "Environmental Research Letters" in the U.S., baseline servers installed in 2020 amounted to 18.3 million and in 2010, it was estimated to 14.3 million due to the strong adoption of data centers.



The shift from captive to co-location data centers and the introduction of new technologies which include the internet of things (IoT), edge computing, and 5G technology will further increase the demand for data center power. In addition to this, after the grey impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the key manufacturers and overall market due to the rising usage of internet services & work from home lifestyle will boost the demand for the data center power. On the other hand, power attack is becoming a threat to data centers along with the high cost of infrastructure for data center are the two major factors that are hampering the market growth.



Data Center Power Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Schneider Electric

- Vertiv Group Corp.

- ABB

- Eaton

- Delta Electronics, Inc.

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- Legrand

- Tripp Lite.

- Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd.

- Siemens



Product Segment Drivers



Based on the product, UPS is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. This is mainly to the introduction of cloud computing is increasing the demand for UPS. Moreover, the strong demand of UPS in data center helps in delivering a dependable voltage supply via a power source. Transformerless UPS offers the same output and input voltage, which has led to the extended operation period without any hamper. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.



Regional Drivers



Based on the region, North America is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. The strong presence of players such as ABB, Schneider Electric, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., in this region, is driving the market growth. Moreover, the IT industry is in the top five, which is further surging the U.S. economy, thus impacting the consumption of data center power.



Data Center Power Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Product:



- PDU

- UPS

- Buswway

- Others



Segmentation by End-Use:



- IT & Telecommunications

- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

- Government and Defense

- Healthcare

- Research and Academic

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



